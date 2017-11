Nov 15 (Reuters) - MGI COUTIER SA:

* CONFIRMS AIMING AT 2017 REVENUE ABOVE OR EQUAL TO EUR 1 BILLION WITH RECURRING OPERATING RESULT OF ABOUT 2016 LEVEL ‍​

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​228.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 222.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2z3USVU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)