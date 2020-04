BRIEF-MGI Digital Technology FY Net Income Group Share Grows To EUR 14.3 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Mgi Digital Technology SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RELIES ON A SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION ENABLING IT TO MEET ALL CHARGES AND EXPENSES FOR CURRENT YEAR

* END-FY FINANCIAL DEBT REMAINS LIMITED TO €10 MILLION AND CASH INCREASED BY MORE THAN 52% TO €40.8 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE THREE FRENCH SITES WERE CLOSED AND SHORT-TIME WORKING MEASURES WERE IMPLEMENTED FOR EMPLOYEES CONCERNED

* FY GROSS MARGIN UP 10.4% TO EUR 43.5 MILLION

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GERMAN INDUSTRIAL SITE (KORA PACKMAT) CONTINUES TO OPERATE AT NORMAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY WITHOUT SUPPLY PROBLEMS

* REAFFIRMS ITS CONFIDENCE IN ITS ABILITY TO GET THROUGH THE CRISIS AND QUICKLY RETURN TO ITS GROWTH PATH AS SOON AS THE SITUATION RETURNS TO NORMAL

* LOW LEVEL OF INDEBTEDNESS (€10 MILLION AT END-DEC 2019) WOULD ALSO ALLOW RECOURSE TO NEW BANK LOANS ON ATTRACTIVE TERMS IF EVOLUTION OF SITUATION JUSTIFIES IT

* CORONAVIRUS AND CONTAINMENT MEASURES HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY WITH DELAY IN CONDITIONAL INVOICING ON DELIVERY OF EQUIPMENT

* CAN LOOK FORWARD TO RAPID RECOVERY OF ORDERS WITH KONICA MINOLTA AND RETURN TO STRONG BUSINESS MOMENTUM AS SOON AS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS RETURNS TO NORMAL Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)