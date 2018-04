April 26 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp:

* MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* MGIC INVESTMENT CORP - MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $200 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK THROUGH END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)