BRIEF-MGIC Investment Corp Q1 Revenue $265.8 Mln Vs $260.9 Mln

April 18 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 REVENUE $265.8 MILLION VERSUS $260.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN OF $10.6 BILLION COMPARED TO $9.3 BILLION IN Q1 OF 2017.

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $275.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MGIC INVESTMENT - WOULD CONTINUE TO BE ABLE TO PAY QTRLY DIVIDENDS TO HOLDING COMPANY AT $50 MILLION QUARTERLY RATE AT WHICH THEY WERE PAID IN Q1 OF 2018

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MILLION OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: