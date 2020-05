May 7 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q1 REVENUE $306.9 MILLION VERSUS $291.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.41 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN OF $17.9 BILLION, COMPARED TO $10.1 BILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED STOCK REPURCHASES