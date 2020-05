May 7 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY ADJUSTED. NET OPERATING INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED SHARE

* BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING INCREASED BY 1% DURING THE QUARTER TO $12.53

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED STOCK REPURCHASES

* TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q1 $306.9 MILLION VERSUS $291.7 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2zoRIgn) Further company coverage: