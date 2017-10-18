BRIEF-MGIC Investment Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp

* MGIC investment corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 revenue $270.4 million versus $273.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MGIC Investment - ‍at Sept 30, percentage of loans that were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 3.19 percent,compared to 4.05 percent at Dec 31, 2016​

* MGIC Investment Corp qtrly ‍new insurance written $14.1 billion versus $14.2 billion ​

* Qtrly ‍net premiums earned were $237.1 million compared to $237.4 million for same period last year​

* MGIC Investment Corp - ‍new insurance written in Q3 was $14.1 billion, compared to $14.2 billion in Q3 of 2016​

* MGIC Investment Corp - ‍net premiums written for quarter were $255.9 million, compared to $250.3 million for same period last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: