March 26 (Reuters) - MGM China Holdings Ltd:

* MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.083 PER SHARE

* MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1.93 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.07 BILLION

* MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - FY OPERATING REVENUE HK$22.77 BILLION VERSUS HK$19.20 BILLION

* MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - NOVEL CORONAVIRUS COULD HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020