Oct 6 (Reuters) - MGM Growth Properties Llc

* MGM Growth Properties - ‍ on Oct 5 MGP Lessor, Llc and a unit of co entered into a second amendment to master lease agreement, dated as of April 2016​

* MGM Growth Properties Llc says‍ amendment provides that initial rent under master lease will be increased by $95 million - SEC filing​ Source: (bit.ly/2ktv8LR)