March 26 (Reuters) - MGM Growth Properties LLC:

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES SAYS ON MARCH 23, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 25, 2016 - SEC FILING​

* MGM GROWTH - ‍AMENDMENT REDUCED INTEREST RATE OF TERM B FACILITY TO 1% PER ANNUM FOR BASE RATE LOANS, 2% PER ANNUM FOR EURODOLLAR RATE LOANS​

* MGM GROWTH - ‍AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EXTENSION OF TERM B FACILITY TO MARCH 23, 2025​