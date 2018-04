April 5 (Reuters) - MGM Growth Properties LLC:

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

* DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $1.06 BILLION

* ‍MGP PLANS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DEBT​

* MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL WILL BE FOR 100% OF OUTSTANDING LIMITED LIABILITY CO INTERESTS IN NORTHFIELD PARK ASSOCIATES

* MGP INTENDS TO RETAIN OWNERSHIP OF REAL ESTATE, ANTICIPATING $50 TO $60 MILLION OF ANNUAL RENT