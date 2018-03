BRIEF-‍MGM Holdings Has Begun Search For New CEO For Metro Goldwyn Mayer Inc

March 19 (Reuters) -

* ‍MGM HOLDINGS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A CEO TRANSITION AND BEGUN SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR METRO GOLDWYN MAYER INC​

* ‍MGM HOLDINGS INC - BOARD HAS TEMPORARILY FORMED AN OFFICE OF CEO TO OVERSEE COMPANY’S DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS DURING THIS PERIOD​

* ‍MGM HOLDINGS INC - OFFICE OF CEO WILL REPORT DIRECTLY TO BOARD AND INCLUDE A GROUP OF DIVISIONAL HEADS AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES​

* ‍MGM HOLDINGS INC - BEGUN SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR METRO GOLDWYN MAYER INC. TO REPLACE GARY BARBER​