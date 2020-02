BRIEF-MGM Resorts CEO Says Coronavirus Will Have Near-Term Impact To MGM China, But No Long-Term Impact On Business - Conf Call

Feb 12 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* MGM RESORTS CEO - “WHILE THE CORONAVIRUS WILL CLEARLY HAVE A NEAR-TERM IMPACT TO MGM CHINA, WE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NOT HAVE A LONG-TERM IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS”

* MGM RESORTS CEO - “WE’RE CURRENTLY NAVIGATING AN EXTREMELY FLUID ENVIRONMENT WITH THE CORONAVIRUS, WHICH WE ARE TAKING VERY SERIOUSLY.”

* MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WITH CO’S MACAU CASINOS CLOSED, IT IS INCURRING ABOUT $1.5 MILLION OF OPERATING EXPENSES PER DAY ACROSS BOTH PROPERTIES, MAJORITY OF WHICH IS PAYROLL

* MGM RESORTS EXEC SAYS CORONAVIRUS WAS HAVING “VERY MINIMAL IMPACT” ON CORE TRENDS Further company coverage: