April 19 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND INVENERGY ANNOUNCE THE DEVELOPMENT OF A 100-MEGAWATT SOLAR ARRAY

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - ONCE OPERATIONAL, PROJECT WILL GENERATE ABOUT $20 MILLION OF SALES AND PROPERTY TAX REVENUES