June 24 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE MASK POLICY

* WILL REQUIRE MASKS FOR ALL GUESTS AND VISITORS INSIDE PUBLIC SPACES AT EVERY MGM RESORTS PROPERTY IN UNITED STATES

* MASK POLICY WILL APPLY TO ALL MGM RESORTS PROPERTIES ACROSS UNITED STATES AND WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE BY FRIDAY