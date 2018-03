BRIEF-Mgm Resorts International Announces Repurchase Of 10 Million Shares Of Common Stock From Tracinda Corp

March 13 (Reuters) - Mgm Resorts International:

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF 10 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FROM TRACINDA CORPORATION

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - WILL PURCHASE 10 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK FROM TRACINDA CORPORATION AT $36.24 PER SHARE

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - ‍FOLLOWING PURCHASE, TRACINDA WILL OWN ABOUT 27.2 MILLION SHARES, OR 4.8% OF COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK​

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - ‍REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018​