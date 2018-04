April 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5 MILLION

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)