March 14 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* IN COLLABORATION WITH MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMISSION, IT WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE MGM SPRINGFIELD

* RESORT WILL SUSPEND GAMING OPERATIONS BY EARLY MORNING OF SUNDAY, MARCH 15

* ANTICIPATED THAT IT WILL REMAIN CLOSED FOR 15 DAYS AT WHICH TIME STATUS WILL BE RE-EVALUATED