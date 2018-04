BRIEF-MGM Resorts International Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.38

April 26 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BILLION

* FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY

* QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BILLION

* MGM RESORTS - ADDITIONALLY IN Q2, CANCELLATION OF A “MAJOR PRIZE FIGHT” IN MAY MODERATES EXPECTATIONS, PARTICULARLY AT LUXURY PROPERTIES

* QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS

* EXPECT Q2 LAS VEGAS STRIP NET REVENUE TO BE UP SLIGHTLY AND LAS VEGAS STRIP REVPAR TO INCREASE 1 TO 3 PERCENT

* QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BILLION VERSUS $2.71 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.82 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* MGM RESORTS - EPS FOR Q1, INCLUDES A NON-CASH INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $0.13 AND $0.04 DUE TO REVERSAL OF MACAU SHAREHOLDER DIVIDEND TAX ACCRUALS

* MGM RESORTS - IN H2, CITYWIDE CONVENTION ATTENDANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE UP, WITH Q3 FACING A DIFFICULT COMPARISON YOY, OFFSET BY GROWTH IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: