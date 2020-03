BRIEF-MGM Resorts International Says An Individual Who Was A Guest At Mirage Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

March 11 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL STATEMENT ON COVID-19 CASE INVOLVING GUEST AT THE MIRAGE

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - INDIVIDUAL FROM NEW YORK WHO WAS A GUEST AT MIRAGE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - MIRAGE STAFF WORKED IN COORDINATION WITH STATE HEALTH DISTRICT TO IMPLEMENT MGM RESORTS’ HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOL

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - DIRECTING EMPLOYEES TO FOLLOW ALL SELF-QUARANTINE REQUESTS AT THE MIRAGE

* MGM RESORTS - COORDINATING WITH SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT TO NOTIFY GUESTS, EMPLOYEES WHO MAY HAVE HAD CLOSE CONTACT WITH INFECTED INDIVIDUAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: