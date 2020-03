BRIEF-MGM Resorts International Says Asked Employees Who Worked In Immediate Area Of Yonkers Raceway Racetrack To Self-Quarantine

March 10 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL STATEMENT ON COVID-19 CASE INVOLVING YONKERS RACEWAY AT EMPIRE CITY CASINO

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - LEARNED THAT EMPLOYEE OF STANDARDBRED OWNERS ASSOCIATION TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS BEFORE PASSING AWAY

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - YONKERS RACEWAY RACETRACK WILL BE SHUT DOWN AS OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - ASKED EMPLOYEES WHO WORKED IN IMMEDIATE AREA OF YONKERS RACEWAY RACETRACK TO SELF-QUARANTINE