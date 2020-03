March 27 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO JAMES MURREN’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $13.1 MILLION VERSUS $12.8 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO WAS 337:1