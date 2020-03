March 15 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* STATEMENT ON TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF LAS VEGAS PROPERTIES

* TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ITS LAS VEGAS PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, EFFECTIVE AS OF TUESDAY, MARCH 17

* MGM RESORTS WILL NOT BE TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR ARRIVALS PRIOR TO MAY 1