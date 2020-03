March 16 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL STATEMENT ON TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA IN ATLANTIC CITY WILL REOPEN AS SOON AS IT IS APPROPRIATE AND SAFE

* MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA BY 8:00 PM EST ON MONDAY, MARCH 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: