BRIEF-MGM Wireless Says Total Q3 Revenue $1.9 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - MGM Wireless Ltd:

* TOTAL Q3 REVENUE $1.9 MILLION, UP 37%

* CONSIDERS APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FY20 GUIDANCE RELEASED TO MARKET ON 28 FEB

* DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT AGREED TO REDUCE PAY

* STAFF TO TAKE LEAVE WITHOUT PAY AND A REDUCTION IN FULL TIME POSITIONS

* COST-SAVING MEASURES EXPECTED TO LOWER FULL TIME EQUIVALENT WAGE COSTS BY OVER 20% FOR PERIOD 1 APRIL, 2020 TO 30 SEPTEMBER, 2020

* ANTICIPATES A SOFTER TRADING ENVIRONMENT FOR ITS WEARABLES BUSINESS

