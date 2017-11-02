FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MGP Ingredients Q3 earnings per share $0.82
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-MGP Ingredients Q3 earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mgp Ingredients Inc

* Mgp ingredients reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 sales $86.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍reconfirming previous guidance, operating income is expected to grow between 10% and 15% annually from 2016 through 2018​

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍2017 gross margins are expected to continue to grow versus 2016​

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍moderate growth is expected in net sales in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.