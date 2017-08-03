FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-MGP Ingredients reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-MGP Ingredients reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MGP Ingredients Inc:

* MGP Ingredients reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $85.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.4 million

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍reconfirming previous guidance, operating income is expected to grow between 10pct and 15pct annually from 2016 through 2018​

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍2017 gross margins are expected to continue to grow versus 2016​

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍moderate growth is expected in net sales in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.