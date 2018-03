March 1 (Reuters) - Mgp Ingredients Inc:

* MGP INGREDIENTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q4 SALES ROSE 8.7 PERCENT TO $88.2 MILLION

* SAYS 2018 NET SALES GROWTH IS PROJECTED IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE VERSUS 2017

* SAYS 2018 GROSS MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO GROW MODESTLY VERSUS 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)