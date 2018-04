April 3 (Reuters) - MHP SE:

* SAYS HAS ANNOUNCED CLOSING OF USD 550,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.95% NOTES DUE 3 APRIL 2026

* PROCEEDS OF NOTES WILL BE USED TO FINANCE MHP SE’S TENDER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS USD 495,600,000 OUTSTANDING 8.25% NOTES DUE 2020 Source text for Eikon:

