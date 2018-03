March 23 (Reuters) - MHP:

* ANNOUNCES IT HAS PRICED USD 550,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.95% NOTES DUE 3 APRIL 2026 TO BE ISSUED BY ITS UNIT MHP LUX S.A

* SAYS ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES TO FINANCE ITS TENDER OF ITS USD 495,600,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING 8.25% NOTES DUE 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)