April 12 (Reuters) - MHP SE:

* APPROVED PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF US$0.7492 PER SHARE, EQUIVALENT TO APPROXIMATELY US$80 MILLION

* THE INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON APRIL 26

* ACKNOWLEDGED THE CONSENT OF WTI TRADING LIMITED, ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, TO BE PAID LATER THAN THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE, BUT NOT LATER THAN NOV.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)