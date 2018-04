April 3 (Reuters) - MHP SE:

* FINANCING CONDITION TO COMPANY’S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER HAS BEEN SATISFIED

* HAS ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE U.S.$409,783,000 OF COMPANY'S 8.25% NOTES DUE 2 APRIL 2020