* SAYS HOLDERS VALIDLY TENDERED U.S.$6,400,000 IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF COMPANY’S 8.25% NOTES DUE 2 APRIL 2020

* SAYS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TENDER OFFER IS U.S.$79,417,000