June 23 (Reuters) - MHP SA

* ‍RESOLVED TO SUBMIT FOR APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS TO CONVERT COMPANY FROM A LUXEMBOURG SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME INTO A EUROPEAN COMPANY, OR SOCIETAS EUROPAEA​

* ‍THIS IS FIRST STEP TOWARDS POSSIBLE TRANSFER OF COMPANY'S REGISTERED OFFICE TO ANOTHER LOCATION WITHIN EU TO ENABLE SIMPLIFICATION OF GROUP'S LEGAL STRUCTURE

* THE COMPANY WILL BE RENAMED "MHP SE"​