BRIEF-MHP Q1 Chicken Meat Production Up 4% Y/Y

April 23 (Reuters) - MHP:

* SAYS TOTAL SALES OF CHICKEN MEAT TO THIRD PARTIES IN Q1 2020 DECREASED BY 4% AND CONSTITUTED 157,729 TONNES

* SAYS OVERALL PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF CHICKEN MEAT IN Q1 2020 INCREASED BY 4% AND CONSTITUTED 178,640 TONNES (Q1 2019: 171,272 TONNES)

* SAYS IN Q1 2020 MHP’S EXPORTS OF CHICKEN MEAT CONSTITUTED 82,048 TONNES, WHICH IS 12% LOWER THAN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR (Q1 2019: 93,045 TONNES)

* SAYS AS OF BEGINNING OF APRIL, IMPACT OF COVID-2019 IS INSIGNIFICANT

* SAYS HAVE ENOUGH STOCK TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONS FOR Q2 2020