April 18 (Reuters) - MHP SE:

* PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF CHICKEN MEAT IN Q1 2018 INCREASED BY 7% AND CONSTITUTED 152,167 TONNES

* Q1 THIRD PARTIES POULTRY SALES AMOUNTED TO 135,307 TONNES VERSUS 123,931 TONNES YEAR AGO

* Q1 VOLUME OF CHICKEN MEAT EXPORT 63,144 TONNES VERSUS 49,151 TONNES YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)