Nov 16 (Reuters) - MHP

* Q3 NET PROFIT US$ ‍​47 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF US$ 9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE US$ 370 MILLION, UP 9% YEAR-ON-YEAR (Q3 2016: US$ 339 MILLION)‍​

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED TO US$ 105 MILLION FROM US$ 100 MILLION‍​

* SAYS EXPECTS TO DELIVER A STRONG PERFORMANCE FOR THE 2017 FULL YEAR