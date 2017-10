Oct 18 (Reuters) - MHP SA

* SAYS ‍POULTRY PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN Q3 2017 CONSTITUTED 137,005 TONNES (Q3 2016: 139,740 TONNES)

* Q3 POULTRY SALES TO THIRD PARTIES 134,885 TONNES, DOWN 13% VERSUS YEAR AGO​

* SAYS ‍DURING Q3 VOLUME OF CHICKEN MEAT EXPORTS TOTALED 52,990 TONNES, DOWN 8% COMPARED TO Q3 2016​

* SAYS ‍IN Q3 2017, MHP‘S SALES OF SUNFLOWER OIL DECREASED BY 14% TO 76,811 TONNES​ Source text for Eikon:

