July 13 (Reuters) - Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 100 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (111.8 million yuan)

* Says a Hunan technology firm's statements consolidated and increased sales of VVT products as main reason for the forecast as main reasons for the forecast

