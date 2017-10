Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will set up a wholly owned unit in Zhuzhou, with registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says the new unit will be engaged in battery business and new energy as well as new material technology related business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jxkVQK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)