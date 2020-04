April 2 (Reuters) - MIC AG:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD IS PREPARED TO RECEIVE UP TO 50% OF COMPENSATION FOR 2020 IN SHARES OR TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CORRESPONDING AMOUNT

* EXPECTS TAX REFUNDS RESULTING FROM CHANGE OF CASE LAW INITIATED BY ECJ IN 2015

* ASSUMES REIMBURSEMENTS TOTALING EUR 0.3 MILLION FOR YEARS MENTIONED