BRIEF-MIC Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.91

May 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* MIC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND STRATEGIC UPDATE

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - REAFFIRMS EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF $690 MILLION TO $720 MILLION

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - QTRLY DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MIC $0.88

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - QTRLY BASIC INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MIC $ 0.91

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $501.6 MILLION VERSUS $451.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: