BRIEF-MIC Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $4.13

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* MIC REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - Q4 2017 CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.44 PER SHARE AUTHORIZED

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE, PER QUARTER, INITIATED

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.13

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $471.2 MILLION VERSUS $437.2 MILLION​

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW PRODUCED IN 2018 TO DECLINE BY BETWEEN 8% AND 10% VERSUS 2017 INCLUDING IMPACT OF SHARE ISSUANCE​

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - ‍ANTICIPATES DEPLOYING ABOUT $350.0 MILLION OF GROWTH CAPITAL PER YEAR IN EACH OF NEXT SEVERAL YEARS​

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE- EXPECTS FUNDING PLANNED 2018 DEPLOYMENTS USING INTERNALLY GENERATED RESOURCES, POTENTIAL PROCEEDS FROM NON-CORE ASSETS SALES​

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍ FORECASTING GENERATION OF CONSOLIDATED EBITDA EXCLUDING NON-CASH ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $690.0 MILLION AND $720.0 MILLION IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: