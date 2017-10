Oct 27 (Reuters) - MICDATA AG:

* RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE IN AMOUNT OF EUR 1.84 MILLION

* ISSUE PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES IS EUR 1.00 PER SHARE

* FY NET RESULT OF MINUS EUR 1.895 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: MINUS EUR 4.095 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)