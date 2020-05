BRIEF-Michael Brauser And Peter Benz Says On May 18, Counsel For Michael Brauser And Peter Benz Delivered Letter To Polarityte's Board

May 20 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc:

* MICHAEL BRAUSER AND PETER BENZ SAYS ON MAY 18, COUNSEL FOR MICHAEL BRAUSER AND PETER BENZ DELIVERED LETTER TO POLARITYTE INC’S BOARD - SEC FILING

* MICHAEL BRAUSER & PETER BENZ - PURPOSE OF DEMAND LETTER TO ENABLE POLARITYTE STOCKHOLDERS TO INVESTIGATE MISMANAGEMENT AND/OR IMPROPER CONDUCT BY CO’S BOARD AND OFFICERS

* MICHAEL BRAUSER & PETER BENZ - PURPOSE OF DEMAND LETTER TO INVESTIGATE WHETHER POLARITYTE BOARD & OFFICERS ENGAGED IN SELF-DEALING, BREACHES OF APPLICABLE DUTIES

* MICHAEL BRAUSER & PETER BENZ - REQUESTED POLARITYTE'S BOOKS AND RECORDS IDENTIFIED IN DEMAND LETTER BE MADE AVAILABLE TO CERTAIN OF ADVISORS