Jan 24 (Reuters) - Michael Hill International Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES A SET OF STRATEGIC ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL RETAIL NETWORK

* WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE IN EXCESS OF 300 STORES GLOBALLY ONCE THE US STORE CLOSURES ARE FINALISED

* US STORES WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS CO NEGOTIATES & COMPLETES EXIT OF ITS US OPERATIONS‍​

* NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF EMMA & ROE STORE ASSETS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE A$7 MILLION‍​