BRIEF-Michael Hill International To Reopen Nearly 100 Australian & 25 New Zealand Stores

* PLANS UNDERWAY TO COMMENCE OPENING PROGRESSIVE TRANCHES OF CANADIAN STORES FROM LATE MAY

* WILL NOT REOPEN SOME UNDERPERFORMING STORES (TO DATE, 5 IN AUSTRALIA, 3 IN NEW ZEALAND & 1 IN CANADA)

* CEO DANIEL BRACKEN RECENTLY UNDERWENT SURGERY & WILL NEED A REDUCED WORK LOAD FOR NEXT FEW WEEKS

* FURTHER STORE CLOSURES LIKELY ACROSS ALL MARKETS, BASED ON STORE PERFORMANCE, OUTCOME OF LANDLORD NEGOTIATIONS

* “STILL ANTICIPATES AN ONGOING IMPACT ON REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY DUE TO THE UNCERTAINTY OF THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE”

* DIGITAL BUSINESS SAW BIG BOOST IN SALES IN LAST 3-WKS; OUTPERFORMS PRIOR RECORD DIGITAL SALES WEEK FROM CHRISTMAS 2019