BRIEF-Michael Hill International Will Suspend Australian Store Network Operations For Indefinite Period

March 24 (Reuters) - Michael Hill International Ltd :

* WILL SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF AUSTRALIAN STORE NETWORK FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* NEW ZEALAND STORE NETWORK WILL ALSO BE SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* DECIDED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR A PERIOD OF 6MONTHS; THIS DECISION WILL BE REVIEWED AGAIN PRIOR TO 30 SEPT

* WHERE STORE OPERATIONS ARE BEING SUSPENDED, TEAM MEMBERS STOOD DOWN WITH ACCESS TO LEAVE ENTITLEMENTS