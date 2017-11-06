FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Michael Kors announces qtrly ‍earnings were $1.32 per share
November 6, 2017

BRIEF-Michael Kors announces qtrly ‍earnings were $1.32 per share

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Michael kors holdings limited announces second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍Raises full year outlook​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍For Q3 of fiscal 2018, company expects total revenue to be between $1.355 billion and $1.385 billion​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - Qtrly ‍earnings per diluted share were $1.32 on a reported basis and $1.33 on an adjusted basis​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly ‍total revenue increased 5.4% to $1.15 billion from $1.09 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍Q3 comparable sales for Michael Kors Brand are expected to decline in high-single digits​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍Expects Q3 operating margin to be approximately 17.5%​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - Q3 ‍diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.22 to $1.27​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly ‍retail net sales increased 8.0% to $645.0 million​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly ‍comparable sales decreased 1.8%​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍For 2018, expects total revenue to be about $4.59 billion, including between $215 million and $225 million of incremental Jimmy Choo revenue

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍For fiscal 2018, comparable sales for Michael Kors Brand are expected to decline in mid-single digits​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - Outlook for ‍Q3 total revenue includes between $105 million and $110 million of incremental Jimmy Choo revenue​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍For fiscal 2018, company expects operating margin to be approximately 16.0%​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - Outlook for Q3 ‍diluted earnings per share includes anticipated dilution from Jimmy Choo of approximately $0.04​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍For 2018, EPS expected to be in range of $3.85 to $3.95, including anticipated dilution from Jimmy Choo of about $0.08​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.73, revenue view $4.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍“Continue to expect fiscal 2018 to be a transition year for Michael Kors Brand​”

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
