Dec 15 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL NO LONGER USE ANIMAL FUR IN ITS PRODUCTS, WITH PRODUCTION BEING PHASED OUT BY END OF DECEMBER 2018​

* ‍ANNOUNCES COMPANY‘S COMMITMENT TO NO LONGER USE ANIMAL FUR IN MICHAEL KORS AND JIMMY CHOO COLLECTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: